Ryan Seacrest’s Future on the Radio: Still Live in Los Angeles?

Ryan Seacrest continues to be the hardest-working man in show business.

The one-man entertainment juggernaut – who was named co-host on ABC’s newly re-named “Live with Kelly and Ryan” daytime talk show – will continue to hold forth on his weekday slot at “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” iHeartRadio’s nationally syndicated Top 40 Los Angeles station KIIS-FM, which reaches a cumulative monthly audience of nearly 35 million as well as his weekly American Top 40 countdown. To that end, the radio conglom has constructed a studio in New York at ABC headquarters, where he’ll relocate the show, which will continue to be heard live at the same time it always has, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. PT.

Seacrest beat out a number of contenders for the coveted seat next to Ripa – vacated by Michael Strahan in April 2016, in a much-publicized (and controversial) move to ABC’s “Good Morning America” — including Anderson Cooper, Fred Savage, and Jerry O’Connell, who all auditioned for the slot.

Seacrest’s production companies – Ryan Seacrest Productions and Ryan Seacrest Enterprises — will remain in L.A., producing the likes of E!’s “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and NBC’s Jennifer Lopez-starrer “Shades of Blue,” as will his fashion line Ryan Seacrest Distinction and charitable Ryan Seacrest Foundation. He will remain as host for ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” which he took over full-time when its namesake died in 2012, as well as heading E!’s Oscar, Grammys, and Golden Globes coverage.

Seacrest’s connection with Ripa goes back to 2005, when the two co-hosted ABC’s “Disney Christmas Parade” special. Seacrest has been with KIIS since 2004 when he replaced the popular Rick Dees in mornings. The move comes after iHeartMedia re-upped its other morning star, Z100’s Elvis Duran, amidst reports the company threatens to file for bankruptcy in its latest financial results if its creditors don’t back off their demands.

iHeartMedia released the following statement: “Ryan Seacrest is a great multi-platform performer, and we are excited for his new venture back into a regular TV schedule. This is great for his career and great for radio, and we believe his KIIS-FM morning show will benefit from his daily television presence.”