It’s musical chairs for the music bookers on late-night TV.

On the heels of the April 7 announcement that Jim Pitt, longtime music producer for Conan O’Brien, would be leaving his post at the TBS show to join Mac Burrus at ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” comes word that Roey Hershkovitz will take on music bookings at “Conan.”

Hershkovitz, who is married to singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb, worked under Pitt for some 17 years. Beginning as an intern in 1999, he was hired as music coordinator at NBC’s “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in May 2000.

The job of music booker, both in daytime and late-night, is considered one of the more tenured positions in the music industry and rarely does it experience such turnover. In recent years, however, it’s seen just that as the “Today” show upped Julie Gurovitsch to coordinating music producer in 2014; “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” saw booker Jonathan Cohen exit in 2015; Scott Igoe graduated from “Kimmel” to ABC executive in 2016; and Pitt left O’Brien, for whom he’d worked since 1993, for “Kimmel” earlier this month.