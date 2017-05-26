‘Rodney on the Roq,’ Influential L.A. Radio Show, Ending After 40 Years on the Air

After 40 years of discovering new bands on his Los Angeles radio show “Rodney on the Roq,” Rodney Bingenheimer announced on Facebook that he will be doing his last show from midnight to 3 a.m. PT on Monday, June 5.

“It has been an amazing run, and I will be thanking all of you when I say goodbye to KROQ next week,” the trendsetting DJ wrote in a post Thursday. “I am planning on some special callers and special music as I say a proper goodbye.”

The rock radio show — occasionally dropping in other genres as well — has been known for playing eclectic tracks since it started in August 1976. “Rodney on the Roq” was among the first to spin music from a number of now-famous talent including Katy Perry, the Sex Pistols, Blondie, Duran Duran, Sublime, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Although it’s unclear from the post why he is leaving the show, the 69-year-old doesn’t plan on slowing down.

“I may be done with KROQ, but I am not retiring,” he said. “I hope you continue to join me on that journey. I have the greatest fans of all time and you’ve made my time at KROQ a fantastic one.”

The legendary L.A. DJ, who once started as a famous groupie, was previously described in Variety as the “Zelig” of L.A. music scene.

His pure enthusiasm for music and uncovering new talent was chronicled in the 2003 documentary “Mayor of the Sunset Strip.”

He ended the post optimistically saying, “Here’s to rock and roll. More to come.”

