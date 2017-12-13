Bon Jovi Tops List of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Bon Jovi, who won this year’s fan vote, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Cleveland’s Public Hall on April 14, where the band will be joined by the Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone and gospel singer-guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The New Jersey band founded and fronted by Jon Bon Jovi made it in after only their second nomination. The 2018 class was revealed this morning at 7 a.m. ET on the Rock Hall’s Facebook page.

Among the 18 others on the crowded ballot were Kate Bush, The Cars, Depeche Mode, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, The J. Geils Band, Judas Priest, LL Cool J, MC5, the Meters, Moody Blues, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Link Wray and the Zombies.

Bon Jovi received more than 1 million fan votes. The rest of the top five fan vote winners were Moody Blues (950k), Dire Straits (616k), The Cars (553k) and Judas Priest (539k). Over the previous five years, since the fan vote was instituted, the top pick has – perhaps not without coincidence — always been inducted, including Rush (2013), Kiss (2014), Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble (2015), Chicago (2016) and Journey (2017).

In addition to Journey, last year’s inductees included ELO, Joan Baez, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, and Yes, while Nile Rodgers received the Award of Excellence.