Rock am Ring: Police Interrupts Major German Music Festival Due to Terror Warning

Rock am Ring, one of the biggest music festivals in Germany, was abruptly shut down Friday evening due to a terror warning. Festival organizers said on Facebook that police told them to interrupt the festival and vacate the premises as an act of precation.

Festival goers were advised to leave the grounds in a calm and coordinated fashion. Local police said in a statement that the decision to cancel the festival was made due to “concrete leads” for a terror threat.

More than 80,000 festival goers had traveled to Nuernburgring, an arena near the German city of Nuernburg best known for motorsports  to attend the annual festival, which was scheduled to run until Sunday. In the wake of the terror attack in Manchester, police had already increased security for the festival, with more than 1200 police officers in the field.

Organizers said that they’d hope to continue the festival on Saturday.

