Rita Ora Hints at New Album Collaboration with Charli XCX

At Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood event Tuesday evening, Rita Ora hinted that fellow British pop star and friend Charli XCX may feature in a collaboration on her new album, which the singer has previously announced will be released in November.

Ora was present at the Power of Young Hollywood event to accept the Variety + H&M Conscious Award, presented for her outstanding philanthropy work. The singer has worked for years with Unicef and as an honorary ambassador of Kosovo, as well as contributing to the Grenfell relief fund and providing on the ground support when the disaster struck.

She said that inspiration for her new album came from her sense of desperation to speak out. “It was all about freedom for me,” she said. Ora added that she “went back home” to write and wrote about the past, her relationships, and what she wants for the future.

.@RitaOra on the inspiration for her new album coming in November (Watch) #POYH pic.twitter.com/o5WHZfNkoA — Variety (@Variety) August 9, 2017

The pop star arrived at the event with Charli XCX, who was present to present the Conscious Award. When asked if she wanted to announce any collaborations on her album, Ora said there will be several and then hinted, “She’s here tonight.”

Ora last released music with her debut album in August 2012. She had been releasing singles from the new LP since 2014, including chart-topper “I Will Never Let You Down,” and finally broke the news that the new album was coming in June of this year.