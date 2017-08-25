Right Said Fred Love Taylor Swift’s ‘Marvellous’ Interpolation of ‘I’m Too Sexy’

If parts of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” feel a little familiar, you’re not wrong. The song’s credits include Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass, and Rob Manzoli — members of early ‘90s leather outfit Right Said Fred, whose jokey global hit “I’m Too Sexy” is interpolated — i.e. replayed, not sampled — on Swift’s new single, which dropped late Thursday night.

The still-active group, who were approached in advance about the use of the song, were quick to respond, posting on their Twitter account shortly after “Look What You Made Me Do” dropped:

Thank you @taylorswift13 what a marvellous reinvention! #imtoosexy #lookwhatyoumademedo

On Friday morning, a rep for Right Said Fred told The Fader: “The boys did not work with Taylor directly. Taylor and her team reached out to the guys about using the track and Right Said Fred were happy to oblige; they like what she does and are very pleased with Taylor’s interpolation.”

(This is hardly surprising: the co-writing credit probably means a substantial payday for the group.)

The song does contain a sample, however: the beat from foul-mouthed Canadian rapper/performance artist Peaches’ “Oh Operate,” which (probably not coincidentally) appears in “Mean Girls,” a film and a term often referenced snarkily by Swift critics.

The video for “Look What You Made Me Do” will premiere Sunday night during MTV’s Video Music Awards, which, rather ironically, will be hosted by Swift’s longtime public rival Katy Perry. Swift dropped a teaser of the video on Instagram Friday morning.