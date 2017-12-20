Reggie Osse – a.k.a. Hip-Hop Podcaster Combat Jack – Dies at 48

Reggie Osse — better known as hip-hop podcaster Combat Jack — died Wednesday after a battle with colon cancer, according to multiple media and social media reports. He was 48.

Osse was a well-known figure in the hip-hop community not just for his podcast but also as an editor at The Source magazine, a marketing executive (including a stint at MTV) and not least as an attorney: during the 1990s he represented Jay-Z, Damon Dash, Capone-n-Noreaga and Roc-A-Fella records.

. His “Combat Jack Show” podcast, which launched in 2011, was described by XXL as “effectively the beginning of big-time rap podcasts as we know them today.”

He announced his colon cancer diagnosis on the show in October, as an explanation why he’d missed a week.

“Internets, what’s up? It’s your man Combat Jack. In seven years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode. I got hit with some real life sh–. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer,” he said. “I was rushed to the hospital, had some pretty severe surgery. I’m on the mend right now. I’m about to jump on this journey to health with chemo and alternative medicine. Take care of your health. Your boy ain’t going nowhere though. We’re gonna keep doing this. Keep ricking with us. #RaiseTheBar #CombatCancer Let’s Go!”

He is survived by his wife and three children.

On Wednesday morning Twitter was filled with tributes and remembrances for Osse.

Dude. #CombatJack’s Dame Dash vs Just Blaze episodes was a game changer for me. w the exception… https://t.co/vSgtdsf92c — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 20, 2017

Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices… we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good… Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack…. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) December 20, 2017

R.i.p Combat jack !!! We gonna miss u king!! pic.twitter.com/aYBfv1JjvY — Raekwon Da Chef (@Raekwon) December 20, 2017

RIP Combat Jack. No words suffice to capture the multitudes he possessed. A rap encyclopedia who could spin stories about both Bronx block parties & the Paradise Garage. A brilliant interviewer & attorney. A kind gentle soul who understood & cared about the culture like no other. — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 20, 2017

We throw around OG a lot. Combat Jack was a true OG. He lived his shit. He kept pushing forward, pivoting his game, and lifting others along the way. He knew and valued the power of the next generation. And he would come up and tell you what was dope and what was wack. — brandon / jinx (@Jersey_Jinx) December 20, 2017

At a loss for words. Rest In Peace to Combat Jack, one of the most incredible individuals I’ve ever known — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 20, 2017

Rest In Peace Combat Jack. An advocate for artists all over, hip-hop’s most knowledgable historian, and a pioneer whose voice continues to inspire many across the world. Thank you for everything. #RIPCombatJack 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/dzhJ1vFerG — The FADER (@thefader) December 20, 2017

Rest In Peace to the Legendary Combat Jack. And thank you for everything. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) December 20, 2017

DAMN MAN REST IN PEACE TO MY BROTHER @Combat_Jack ONE OF THE FIRST PEOPLE TO EVER EMBRACE ME IN THIS WHOLE SHIT. MY HEART IS HEAVY MAN FUCK. LOVE ALWAYS. — FUCK THATS DELICIOUS (@ActionBronson) December 20, 2017

R.I.P Combat Jack frm the @combatjackshow

One of the Best Radio Shows i ever did ! And you were and still the COOLEST the most DEDICATED radio host, to Help This CULTURE stay A Float ! Thank you for all the knowledge you put me on Jack ! pic.twitter.com/EUqLRlJoS1 — Redman (@therealredman) December 20, 2017