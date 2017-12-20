Reggie Osse – a.k.a. Hip-Hop Podcaster Combat Jack – Dies at 48

Reggie Osse — better known as hip-hop podcaster Combat Jack — died Wednesday after a battle with colon cancer, according to multiple media and social media reports. He was 48.
Osse was a well-known figure in the hip-hop community not just for his podcast but also as an editor at The Source magazine, a marketing executive (including a stint at MTV) and not least as an attorney: during the 1990s he represented Jay-Z, Damon Dash, Capone-n-Noreaga and Roc-A-Fella records.
. His “Combat Jack Show” podcast, which launched in 2011, was described by XXL as “effectively the beginning of big-time rap podcasts as we know them today.”
He announced his colon cancer diagnosis on the show in October, as an explanation why he’d missed a week.
“Internets, what’s up? It’s your man Combat Jack. In seven years of podcasting, I’ve never missed an episode. I got hit with some real life sh–. I was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer,” he said. “I was rushed to the hospital, had some pretty severe surgery. I’m on the mend right now. I’m about to jump on this journey to health with chemo and alternative medicine. Take care of your health. Your boy ain’t going nowhere though. We’re gonna keep doing this. Keep ricking with us. #RaiseTheBar #CombatCancer Let’s Go!”
He is survived by his wife and three children.
On Wednesday morning Twitter was filled with tributes and remembrances for Osse.