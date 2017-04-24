Red Light Management founder Coran Capshaw will be honored by City of Hope with the annual Spirit of Life Award at a gala dinner in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2017.

The veteran manager and entrepreneur, whose company’s roster includes Dave Matthews Band, Phish, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, Lady Antebellum, Tiësto, Enrique Iglesias, Lionel Richie, and Alabama Shakes, among some 250 artists, follows previous honorees and music industry titans Joel Katz of Greenberg Traurig; Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group; Shelli and Irving Azoff of Azoff MSG Entertainment; Apple’s Eddy Cue; and Rob Light, head of CAA’s music department.

City of Hope is a leading cancer medical and scientific research and treatment center. Its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group presents the Spirit of Life Award, the organization’s highest honor.

Capshaw founded Red Light in 1991, the same year he began managing the Dave Matthews Band.

Said Robert W. Stone, president and chief executive officer of City of Hope: “We deeply appreciate Coran’s commitment to our mission and focus on providing cutting-edge treatment and compassionate care to our cancer and diabetes patients.”