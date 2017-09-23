Randy Jackson Launches New Burbank Production Complex

Veteran music producer and “American Idol” alum Randy Jackson is launching a new full-service production facility called Starwest Studios. Jackson is partnered with Richard G. Stewart Jr., who serves as CEO, and TV and live event producer Sammy Oriti on the Burbank complex, which will hold a launch event on Wednesday (Sept. 27) featuring performers Willdabeast Adams & Janelle Ginestra.

Starwest houses a music recording suite, live broadcast room and a 3,800-square foot pillar-less dance floor suited for filming as well as casting and auditions. “Randy Jackson and his partners wanted to create a production space that would be on the leading edge of demand and could meet their personal creative needs and those of their colleagues in the industry,” reads a statement announcing its launch.

Among the amenities available to Starwest Clients is a full array of lighting, a theatrical truss, Rose Brand 22 oz stage curtains, and a white Cyclorama screen in addition to production by PRG, and Roland musical instruments. For a full gear list, head to the Starwest website.