Ralph Garman Leaves KROQ ‘Kevin & Bean Show’ Following Company Merger

Longtime Los Angeles radio icon Ralph Garman announced that this Thursday’s show would be his last.

Garman made the announcement during KROQ’s “The Kevin & Bean Show,” where he worked for 18 years and contributed entertainment news through his Movie Beat and Showbiz Beat segments. He is also a voice actor and often did celebrity impressions and voice gags on the show.

CBS Radio was recently acquired by Entercom, which has led to changes in KROQ operations. Garman’s exit from the program was confirmed by the “Kevin & Bean Show’s” official Twitter page.

As you just heard on-air, we're sad to report that @RalphGarman has announced that today is his last day as part of the Kevin & Bean morning show. We’re grateful for all he has done for us and our program, and wish him all the best. — Kevin & Bean Show (@kevinandbean) November 30, 2017

“I’m glad I had the chance to do it. A lot of people don’t in the world of radio, when it all ends, they don’t get a chance to say anything, they just become a footnote,” he said as he teared up during his final Showbiz Beat segment. “So I appreciate the powers that be at KROQ giving me the opportunity to say goodbye to everybody and that’s what I really wanted to do more than anything else because the highlight of this whole experience for me has been the people who listen and I just can’t thank you enough for having spent some time with me for the past almost two decades.”

“It’s a longest I’ve ever done anything and professionally and personally, the KROQ listeners have been remarkable to me, so I just wanted to have the chance to say goodbye and they gave me that chance and I want to thank you and also tell you that it’s been an honor and a pleasure to be able to give you a laugh or smile at some point during your day,” he continued. “That was always the goal for me and I hope to be able to do it again someday. I don’t know what’s next for me. This is the end of a chapter, but hopefully not the end of you and I spending some time together.”

Garman’s former KROQ coworkers said their goodbyes on Twitter. Host Kevin Ryder said that Garman “put this show on his shoulders,” while Gene “Bean” Baxter called him a “uniquely talented man” and Ted Striker referred to him as a “genius.”

The @kevinandbean show will continue, but without our friend @RalphGarman. It's the end of an era. For 18 years Ralph put this show on his shoulders. And I love you Ralph :( — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) November 30, 2017

The most uniquely talented man in broadcasting leaves the @KevinAndBean Show today. Thank you @RalphGarman for thousands of laughs over 18 years. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/vSVuuLKaNY — KROQ's Bean (@clydetombaugh) November 30, 2017

I filled in maybe 10 times for show biz beat over 18 years if Ralph was on vacation or sick- Deep down I was so scared and so nervous to do it, it's @RalphGarman I always thought while driving in at 5am. why can't I fill in for someone else who isn't a genius https://t.co/ca6p49IbrQ — Ted Stryker (@TedStryker) November 30, 2017

Every morning I walk into the @kevinandbean office @kroq & say in a really high voice “Good morning , morning show!” A choir of voices clap back just as high with “good morning Kat” in the middle, always, is @RalphGarman w/a silly voice. Today we did that for the last time. 💔💔 — Kat Corbett (@KatCorbett) November 30, 2017

Breakups are hard, especially if it's been a long-term relationship. I've been listening to @kroq since the early 1980s. I've remained a listener as morning personalities left. But today will definitely be my last day listening to this station since @RalphGarman has been fired.😢 — Adriana Chavira (@adrianachavira) November 30, 2017

This isn't budget cuts, this marks the beginning of the end of the Kevin & Bean show. That's how corporations work. Let Ralph go. Ratings slide. Then they can say they can't afford to keep the show on the air. Rinse repeat. Hopefully we get the full story on Babble-on. — Mal (@MalIsHipHop) November 30, 2017

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, who co-hosted a podcast with “Hollywood Babble-On” with Garman and often featured him in his films, chimed in on Twitter, saying that he was fired “because of budget cuts. But worse? They won’t let Ralph say WHY he’s fired on @ kevinandbean today!”