Radiohead’s ‘OK Computer’ Reissue Leads Discogs’ 2017 Most-Collected Colored Vinyl List

Radiohead’s deluxe reissue of its classic 1997 album “OK Computer” — full title: “OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017” — led Discogs’ list of most-collected colored vinyl releases for 2017. How do they know that, you ask? So did we, and a rep said:
“The color variant data is gathered from our user’s adding the release to their collections. Radiohead’s ‘OKNOTOK’ Reissue sits in 5,479 collections currently on Discogs. Ultimately the album can be purchased outside of the Discogs ecosystem where some users might use Discogs as their preferred method of cataloging their record collection. Having a collection cataloged also allows a Discogs user to track value, with ‘OKNOTOK’ coming in at a median price sold through the Marketplace of $33.73 and a highest paid number of $47.05.”
OKYESOK then! The list appears in full below, also noting the label of vinyl release and, crucially, the color of the vinyl.
- Radiohead – OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 – XL Recordings – Blue Opaque
- Run The Jewels – Run The Jewels 3 – Run The Jewels, Inc – Gold
- Gorillaz – Demon Days – Warner Bros. Records, Parlophone (Vinyl Me, Please Exclusive) – Red Translucent
- The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready To Die – Bad Boy Entertainment (Vinyl Me, Please Exclusive) – Red w/ White + Black Splatter & White w/ Red + Black Splatter
- Arcade Fire – Everything Now – Sonovox Records – Blue Translucent
- Kendrick Lamar – DAMN. – Top Dawg Entertainment, Aftermath Entertainment, Interscope Records – Red
- Panda Bear – Person Pitch – My Animal Home (Vinyl Me, Please Exclusive) – White/Blue
- Thundercat – Drunk – Brainfeeder – Red
- Angelo Badalamenti – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me – Death Waltz Recording Company – Red/Black Marbled [Cherry Pie]
- Main Source – Breaking Atoms – Vinyl Me, Please – Orange in Clear
- The National – Boxer – Beggars Banquet (Vinyl Me, Please Exclusive) – Gray
- Betty Davis – Betty Davis – Light In The Attic (Vinyl Me, Please Exclusive) – Silver & Blue Splatter
- Slowdive – Slowdive – Dead Oceans – Silver
- Tennis – Yours Conditionally – Mutually Detrimental (Vinyl Me, Please Exclusive) – Pink/Blue Split
- Kevin Morby – City Music – Dead Oceans (Vinyl Me, Please Exclusive) – Orange/White Marble
- David Bowie – The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars – Parlophone – Gold
- Moses Sumney – Aromanticism – Jagjaguwar (Vinyl Me, Please Exclusive) – Black & White Splatter
- St. Vincent – Masseducation – Loma Vista (Vinyl Me, Please Exclusive) – Blue [Lapis]
- The National – Sleep Well Beast – 4AD – Blue Translucent
- Father John Misty – Pure Comedy – Sub Pop – Aluminum, Copper