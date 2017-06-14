Radiohead’s Manchester Shows Relocated to ‘One Love’ Venue in Wake of Terrorist Attack

Radiohead’s two concerts scheduled for Manchester Arena have been relocated, and several other shows at the venue have been cancelled or postponed, in the wake of the suicide bombing that killed 22 people outside Ariana Grande’s concert at the venue on May 22.

Radiohead’s scheduled concerts at the venue on July 4 and 5 will now be a single show on the 4th at Old Trafford cricket ground, the location of Grande’s emotional One Love Manchester concert on June 4. The change in venue has made more tickets available.

Celine Dion’s shows scheduled for June 25 and August 1 have been postponed; concerts by Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow in June, Key 103 Live in July and Bros and PAW Patrol Live! In August have been cancelled. Full details are available on the venue’s website.

The status of Linkin Park’s July 7 show and Blink-182’s on the 14 remains unconfirmed but seem unlikely.

In a statement, the arena said the latest shows had been cancelled or postponed “following last month’s tragic incident and the subsequent temporary closure of the main area outside the venue.”

Grande’s performance at One Love Manchester, which also featured Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Take That, Liam Gallagher and others, raised over $3 million for the British Red Cross, adding to the Manchester Emergency Fund’s $9 million to total over $12 million.