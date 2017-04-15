Coachella is off to a rocky start in the desert.

During Radiohead’s headlining gig Friday night, the sound cut out multiple times, prompting the U.K. group to walk off main stage not once but twice to the disbelief of the crowd, not to mention millions of those watching live on YouTube’s free stream.

The sound glitches began only three songs into the band’s set, but grew much worse during “In Rainbows” opener “15 Step,” cutting out the final two minutes of the track. The band then left the stage, only to return and have the same problem recur during the song “Let Down,” again forcing them to leave the stage. The crowd also let out an audible gasp the second time.

Radihead eventually returned, but even frontman Thom Yorke seemed uncertain of the rest of the night.

“Can you actually hear me?” he asked the crowd as they returned to cheers.

“We guarantee no autotune will be used during the show. All our mistakes are our own work.”

So far, no other technical difficulties have plagued the band.

You can watch the live stream here.