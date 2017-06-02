Radiohead Shares Previously Unreleased Song From ‘OK Computer’ Album

Twenty years after the English alternative rock band Radiohead released its album “OK Computer,” the group is ready to share one of its unheard tracks.

The band released “I Promise” as a download to those who pre-ordered its 20th anniversary album’s “OK Computer” reissue, “OKNOTOK.” “I Promise” is one of three previously unreleased songs on the album, which comes out June 23. The remastered version also includes the never-before-heard songs “Lift” and “Man of War” and will have eight B-sides, available in digital versions for the first time.

Radiohead streamed the song on its W.A.S.T.E. website Thursday night before making public a new video, directed by Michal Marczak, for the 20-year-old track.

Recently, the band received calls to cancel its upcoming concert in Israel. Radiohead has not performed in Israel since 2000 and since the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement, which calls for a cultural boycott of the country until Palestinians are granted greater equality under Israeli law.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Radiohead lead vocalist Thom Yorke called the demands to back out of the performance “offensive,” “patronizing,” and “upsetting,” noting that the band’s guitarist Jonny Greenwood’s wife is Arab-Israeli.

Listen to the new track here or above.

