Halfway through Radiohead’s set on Tuesday night, a full moon rose above the Santa Barbara Bowl, providing an almost comical mise en scène for the show. It was, after all, in support of “A Moon Shaped Pool,” their ninth studio album. But frontman Thom Yorke refused to take credit for the lunar mystics.

“It’s the music, baby,” he assured the sold-out crowd.

The smallest concert of their 2017 spring tour — Radiohead headlines Coachella this weekend — the group’s two-hour setlist was largely devoted to material from their latest record as well as 2010’s “In Rainbows.”

While it didn’t feature any of their top 10 singles, including “Karma Police,” “Paranoid Android” or breakout smash “Creep” — a bold move for any popular artist in this day and age — their 25-song performance played expertly in the intimate, 80 year-old amphitheater.

Nestled along the California coast, the Santa Barbara Bowl has become one of Radiohead’s most intriguing tour destinations in recent years. It’s where Yorke bellowed out “True Love Waits” in 2001 before it was a fan favorite — this, just minutes after an inspired cover of Neil Young’s “Cinnamon Girl.” It’s also a tiny venue that, at 4,500 people, leaves Radiohead all the more exposed, the emotions and disillusionment more sentimental, adding to their body of lore. And yes, tickets were very, very hard to come by (scalper prices online started at $1,000).

After a short Will Call snafu held up the show for 20 minutes, Yorke and his band mates sauntered on stage at about 7:50 p.m., kicking off an otherwise-intoxicating set with the slow, new-ish ballads “Daydreaming” and “Desert Island Disk.” The tension began to swell with the rhythmic “Ful Stop,” another new track, before unleashing fan favorite “Climbing Up the Walls,” a chilling headbanger from the “O.K. Computer” era.

Highlights included the percussion-heavy “Bloom” — which featured three separate drummers: Phil Selway, new drummer Phil Deamer (Portishead) and multi-instrumentalist Jonny Greenwood — as well as the beautifully somber “How to Disappear Completely,” which was accompanied by a lush, whirling organ provided by Greenwood. That’s the beauty of Radiohead — they’re a band that continues to reinvent themselves, even when most of their catalogue is older than the iPhone.

Yorke remained tight-lipped throughout the show, only chuckling here and there, which played more into the music and lingering synthesizers than anything else. But the group, not exactly known for its camaraderie onstage, was visibly excited. During “Myxomatosis,” Yorke’s microphone fell to the ground as he danced and trembled to the dizzying number. After “Everything In Its Right Place,” which featured an arresting outro that will no doubt propel the Coachella glowsticks into overdrive, Yorke went over and patted Ed O’Brien on the back. Bassist Colin Greenwood, Jonny’s brother, also gave an enthused thumbs up to O’Brien as he twisted and turned his effects board through the hot pink illumination.

Also special for the lucky fans in attendance were rarities “Let Down” and “Subterranean Homesick Alien,” both of which hadn’t been played in Southern California in over 20 years.

The stage’s centerpiece, a giant mirror-like oval, projected manic images of the band throughout the show — including a close-up of Yorke’s eye during crowd-pleaser and final song “You And Whose Army?” Even more vivid was the first-rate light show that, coupled with the ovoid, could have easily been listed as a seventh member of the band.

Radiohead plays the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Friday night in Indio, Calif.