Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini, and DNCE lead the nominations for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Bieber nabbed the most nods with five (including two as a featured artist), while Gomez (two as featured), Trainor, Ballerini, and DNCE tied for runner-up with four.
The announcement was made on Friday during a live stream hosted by Radio Disney’s Alli Simpson and Morgan Tompkins on Radio Disney’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Livel.ly accounts, as well as the Radio Disney app.
The family-oriented awards show features major categories such as best group, best new artist, and song of the year. Several new categories were introduced his year, including “#trending – favorite social media star,” which recognizes the biggest names in digital entertainment, and “when the beat drops! – best dance track,” which celebrates EDM.
The ceremony will be held on April 29 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The two-hour ceremony will be broadcast the day after at 7 p.m. ET across multiple Disney platforms. Voting is open now through April 9 at Disney.com/RDMA, the Radio Disney app, Google OneBox, and via Radio Disney’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Here’s the complete list of 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards nominations.
You Know You Love Them – Best Group
DNCE
Fifth Harmony
One Direction
The Chainsmokers (TCS)
Twenty One Pilots
He’s The One – Best Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Justin Bieber
Niall Horan
Nick Jonas
Shawn Mendes
She’s The One – Best Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Meghan Trainor
Selena Gomez
The Bestest – Song Of The Year
“Cake By The Ocean” – DNCE
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake
“Closer” (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)
“Sit Still, Look Pretty” – Daya
“Treat You Better” – Shawn Mendes
#Squadgoals – Fiercest Fans
Beliebers
Harmonizers
Mendes Army
Megatronz
Selenators
The Buzz – Breakout Artist Of The Year
Alessia Cara
Daya
DNCE
Hailee Steinfeld
Kelsea Ballerini
#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star
Alex Aiono
Baby Ariel
Jacob Sartorius
Jake Paul
Jiffpom
The Freshest – Best New Artist
Jon Bellion
Jordan Fisher
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
Grace Vanderwaal
So Happy – Best Song That Makes You Smile
Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake
Me Too – Meghan Trainor
Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall
XOXO – Best Crush Song
Let Me Love You (f. Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake
On Purpose – Sabrina Carpenter
Starving (f. Zedd) – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey
Wild (f. Alessia Cara) – Troye Sivan
Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini
Stuck In Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To
Bacon – Nick Jonas
Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
Closer (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)
No – Meghan Trainor
Work – Rihanna
When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track
“Alone” – Marshmello
“Cold Water” (f. Justin Bieber & MØ) – Major Lazer
“Don’t Let Me Down” (f. Daya) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)
“Millionaire” (f. N elly) – Cash Cash & Digital Farm Animals
“Never Forget You” (f. MNEK) – Zara Larsson
Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song
“I Hate U, I Love U” (f. Olivia O’Brien) – Gnash
“Make Me Cry” (f. Labrinth) – Noah Cyrus
“Shout Out To My Ex” – Little Mix
“Sorry”– Justin Bieber
“We Don’t Talk Anymore” (f. Selena Gomez) – Charlie Puth
Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song
“80s Mercedes” – Maren Morris
“From The Ground Up”– Dan + Shay
“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line
“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Think of You” (f. Cassadee Pope) – Chris Young
The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Maddie & Tae
Sam Hunt
The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist
Lauren Alaina
Maren Morris
Old Dominion
RaeLynn
Temecula Road
I’m With The Band! – Favorite Tour
Hunter Hayes’ “21 Tour”
Justin Bieber’s “Purpose Tour
Meghan Trainor’s “The Untouchable Tour”
Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato’s “Future Now Tour”
Selena Gomez’s “Revival Tour”
Mashup! – Best Collaboration
“Beauty & The Beast” – Ariana Grande & John Legend
“We Don’t Walk Anymore” – Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez
“Bad Things” – MGK X Camila Cabello
“Just Hold On” – Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – Zayn & Taylor Swift