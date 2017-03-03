Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Kelsea Ballerini, and DNCE lead the nominations for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Bieber nabbed the most nods with five (including two as a featured artist), while Gomez (two as featured), Trainor, Ballerini, and DNCE tied for runner-up with four.

The announcement was made on Friday during a live stream hosted by Radio Disney’s Alli Simpson and Morgan Tompkins on Radio Disney’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Livel.ly accounts, as well as the Radio Disney app.

The family-oriented awards show features major categories such as best group, best new artist, and song of the year. Several new categories were introduced his year, including “#trending – favorite social media star,” which recognizes the biggest names in digital entertainment, and “when the beat drops! – best dance track,” which celebrates EDM.

The ceremony will be held on April 29 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The two-hour ceremony will be broadcast the day after at 7 p.m. ET across multiple Disney platforms. Voting is open now through April 9 at Disney.com/RDMA, the Radio Disney app, Google OneBox, and via Radio Disney’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Here’s the complete list of 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards nominations.

You Know You Love Them – Best Group

DNCE

Fifth Harmony

One Direction

The Chainsmokers (TCS)

Twenty One Pilots

He’s The One – Best Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

Niall Horan

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

She’s The One – Best Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Meghan Trainor

Selena Gomez

The Bestest – Song Of The Year

“Cake By The Ocean” – DNCE

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” – Justin Timberlake

“Closer” (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

“Sit Still, Look Pretty” – Daya

“Treat You Better” – Shawn Mendes

#Squadgoals – Fiercest Fans

Beliebers

Harmonizers

Mendes Army

Megatronz

Selenators

The Buzz – Breakout Artist Of The Year

Alessia Cara

Daya

DNCE

Hailee Steinfeld

Kelsea Ballerini

#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star

Alex Aiono

Baby Ariel

Jacob Sartorius

Jake Paul

Jiffpom

The Freshest – Best New Artist

Jon Bellion

Jordan Fisher

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Grace Vanderwaal

So Happy – Best Song That Makes You Smile

Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake

Me Too – Meghan Trainor

Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall

XOXO – Best Crush Song

Let Me Love You (f. Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake

On Purpose – Sabrina Carpenter

Starving (f. Zedd) – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

Wild (f. Alessia Cara) – Troye Sivan

Yeah Boy – Kelsea Ballerini

Stuck In Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To

Bacon – Nick Jonas

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

Closer (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

No – Meghan Trainor

Work – Rihanna

When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track

“Alone” – Marshmello

“Cold Water” (f. Justin Bieber & MØ) – Major Lazer

“Don’t Let Me Down” (f. Daya) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

“Millionaire” (f. N elly) – Cash Cash & Digital Farm Animals

“Never Forget You” (f. MNEK) – Zara Larsson

Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song

“I Hate U, I Love U” (f. Olivia O’Brien) – Gnash

“Make Me Cry” (f. Labrinth) – Noah Cyrus

“Shout Out To My Ex” – Little Mix

“Sorry”– Justin Bieber

“We Don’t Talk Anymore” (f. Selena Gomez) – Charlie Puth

Play It Again! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Song

“80s Mercedes” – Maren Morris

“From The Ground Up”– Dan + Shay

“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line

“Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Think of You” (f. Cassadee Pope) – Chris Young

The Bestest! – Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Maddie & Tae

Sam Hunt

The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist

Lauren Alaina

Maren Morris

Old Dominion

RaeLynn

Temecula Road

I’m With The Band! – Favorite Tour

Hunter Hayes’ “21 Tour”

Justin Bieber’s “Purpose Tour

Meghan Trainor’s “The Untouchable Tour”

Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato’s “Future Now Tour”

Selena Gomez’s “Revival Tour”

Mashup! – Best Collaboration

“Beauty & The Beast” – Ariana Grande & John Legend

“We Don’t Walk Anymore” – Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez

“Bad Things” – MGK X Camila Cabello

“Just Hold On” – Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” – Zayn & Taylor Swift