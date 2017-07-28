R. Kelly Dismisses Cult Allegations: ‘It’s a Bunch of Crap’

R. Kelly directly dismissed allegations that surfaced in July claiming he has been holding young women in an “abusive cult.” He also said he plans to continue touring.

In a brief and dimly lit video posted on TMZ, the R&B singer said, “I just want to let all of my fans out there know that despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the East Coast to do my show. And believe me, y’all, it’s a bunch of crap.”

After Buzzfeed News reported the accusations earlier this month that claim Kelly is keeping several young women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago, and abuses them physically and verbally, Kelly issued a statement through attorney Linda Mensch. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” the statement reads. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

The news report claims the young women were brought to Kelly by their parents in an effort to further their musical careers, but then he “brainwashed” them. Over the years, Kelly has been accused of sexual assault multiple times. He was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008.

Joycelyn Savage, one of the musician’s alleged captives, has since released multiple videos denying that she’s being held against her will.

Kelly plans to continue his North American tour, which runs through October. He’s scheduled to perform on Friday in Virginia Beach,Va., with upcoming shows in Baltimore, Maryland, and White Plains, N.Y.