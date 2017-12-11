Josh Homme Apologizes to Photographer in Emotional Video: ‘I Was a Total Dick’

Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, weathering a firestorm of criticism for kicking photographer Chelsea Lauren in the face while she shot his band’s performance at the KROQ Acoustic Christmas concert on Dec. 9, has posted an emotional video on Instagram apologizing for his actions.

“I would just like to apologize to Chelsea Lauren,” he says in the first of a two-part clip. “I don’t have any excuse or reason to justify what I did. I was a total dick and I’m truly sorry. I hope you’re OK.”

The 44-year-old also apologized to his bandmates, family, wife and kids, adding, “I made a lot of mistakes in my life and last night was definitely one of them. … “I wanna be a good man, but I think last night I definitely failed at that. … I’m gonna have to figure out some stuff, I think.”

Lauren, a photographer for Shutterstock, which has a licensing partnership with Variety owner Penske Media, said the incident was unprovoked. Homme released a statement Sunday, characterizing the incident as an accident.

Night two of the KROQ Acoustic Christmas went off without a hitch, save for a last-minute Morrissey cancelation. The Killers instead performed a couple Moz classics, including, appropriately enough, “Everyday Is Like Sunday.” The Las Vegas band also gave a nod to the sole photographer in the pit by inviting him onstage and declaring to all, “You are welcome and safe at a Killers show.”

Other highlights included a surprise appearance by local darlings Dawes and a standout set by the Lumineers.

Watch Homme’s Instagram videos below:

