Queen, Adam Lambert, Universal Music Team for Virtual Reality Concert ‘VR The Champions’

Queen and Adam Lambert, who recently kicked off their U.S. tour and played two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, will offer fans a virtual reality concert experience.

The band has teamed up with VRTGO, Universal Music Group’s VR platform, for “VR The Champions,” a 360-degree 3-D performance, the footage for which was filmed at Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi in May 2016, and includes the Queen classics “Radio Ga Ga,” “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions.”

A 30-second trailer demonstrates the viewer’s vantage point as Lambert leads the crowd through “We Will Rock You.” The immersive video boasts that the viewer “virtually hovers above the audience and even flies among the band members themselves, as they perform.” Sonically, a full-sphere surround sound technique was created using stereoscopic 4k with ambisonic audio, according to an announcement.

On the accompanying credits, Queen guitarist Brian May is credited as “Project Instigator.” Created by Miracle Productions and Eagle Rock Films, Jannicke Mikkelsen served as director.

In launching the VR project, May said, “This is the fulfillment of a dream. Through this unique Virtual Reality creation, fans around the world will for the first time be able to experience the excitement and energy of a Queen show in their own homes. Many of you have seen VR, but not VR like THIS!”

“VR The Champions” will be available for iPhone and Android devices and accessible through most web browsers.