Q-Tip Slams Grammys for A Tribe Called Quest Snub

By
Taryn Nobil

Staff Writer

Taryn's Most Recent Stories

View All
Q-Tip
CREDIT: Sam Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Q-Tip has taken to Instagram to rant about A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub, referencing the 2017 ceremony at which the hip-hop collective delivered a powerful performance.

“I’m sick of y’all f—ing Grammy n—as, man,” said Q-Tip. “You got us to get out there to perform last year and s— and y’all don’t give us no f—ing nominations? What happened?”

In a series of five videos, Q-Tip expressed his dissatisfaction with the awards show and blasted the trustees for their failure to nominate A Tribe Called Quest in any Grammy categories. In November 2016, the collective released its first album in 18 years, “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service,” featuring guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Andre 3000, Jack White, Anderson .Paak, Elton John, and more. The album release followed the death of founding group member Phife Dawg in March 2016.

“Y’all think it’s some sort of caveat because this is the first time that no white man wasn’t nominated in no major categories and s—? We were the most black cultured group out. That’s all we stood on. That’s what we represented,” Q-Tip said in the first video. “This f—ing album that we just put out, this last Tribe album, it stands with everybody else’s s— that’s up there. I don’t give a f—. Respect to everybody who is nominated and all that, but whatever, I’m speaking for mine.”

Related

Cont…

A post shared by Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract) on

Get off my lawn

A post shared by Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract) on

Fin….

A post shared by Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract) on

This is/was part one which was accidentally deleted i will post one more thing then ill leave yall alone

A post shared by Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract) on

For the benefit of 9th Im done

A post shared by Q-Tip The Abstract (@qtiptheabstract) on

Q-Tip also shared his sentiments on Twitter with a straight to the point “F— da grammys!!!” tweet linking to his Instagram rant.

A Tribe Called Quest received four total Grammy nominations over the years, but never won. After Phife Dawg died, the group assembled “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service” from verses Phife had recorded prior to his death and vowed to not record another ATCQ album without him.

More Music

  • Q-Tip

    Q-Tip Slams Grammys for A Tribe Called Quest Snub

    Q-Tip has taken to Instagram to rant about A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub, referencing the 2017 ceremony at which the hip-hop collective delivered a powerful performance. “I’m sick of y’all f—ing Grammy n—as, man,” said Q-Tip. “You got us to get out there to perform last year and s— and y’all don’t give us […]

  • Darren Criss Homework

    Darren Criss to Release 'Homework' EP, First Solo Project in Over Seven Years

    Q-Tip has taken to Instagram to rant about A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub, referencing the 2017 ceremony at which the hip-hop collective delivered a powerful performance. “I’m sick of y’all f—ing Grammy n—as, man,” said Q-Tip. “You got us to get out there to perform last year and s— and y’all don’t give us […]

  • ASCAP logo

    ASCAP Appoints Stephanie Ruyle, Formerly of Viacom and Pivot, as Head of Licensing

    Q-Tip has taken to Instagram to rant about A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub, referencing the 2017 ceremony at which the hip-hop collective delivered a powerful performance. “I’m sick of y’all f—ing Grammy n—as, man,” said Q-Tip. “You got us to get out there to perform last year and s— and y’all don’t give us […]

  • NYC Mayor Blasio signs legislation to

    It's Official: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Signs Legislation Repealing Cabaret Law

    Q-Tip has taken to Instagram to rant about A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub, referencing the 2017 ceremony at which the hip-hop collective delivered a powerful performance. “I’m sick of y’all f—ing Grammy n—as, man,” said Q-Tip. “You got us to get out there to perform last year and s— and y’all don’t give us […]

  • Grammys Best New Artist Nominees 2018

    Grammy Nominations: Who Will Win the Ever-Unpredictable Best New Artist Award?

    Q-Tip has taken to Instagram to rant about A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub, referencing the 2017 ceremony at which the hip-hop collective delivered a powerful performance. “I’m sick of y’all f—ing Grammy n—as, man,” said Q-Tip. “You got us to get out there to perform last year and s— and y’all don’t give us […]

  • Eminem

    Eminem's New Album 'Revival' Gets Release Date

    Q-Tip has taken to Instagram to rant about A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub, referencing the 2017 ceremony at which the hip-hop collective delivered a powerful performance. “I’m sick of y’all f—ing Grammy n—as, man,” said Q-Tip. “You got us to get out there to perform last year and s— and y’all don’t give us […]

  • David Israelite

    NMPA President-CEO David Israelite Extends Contract Through 2022

    Q-Tip has taken to Instagram to rant about A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub, referencing the 2017 ceremony at which the hip-hop collective delivered a powerful performance. “I’m sick of y’all f—ing Grammy n—as, man,” said Q-Tip. “You got us to get out there to perform last year and s— and y’all don’t give us […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad