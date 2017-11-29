Q-Tip Slams Grammys for A Tribe Called Quest Snub

Q-Tip has taken to Instagram to rant about A Tribe Called Quest’s Grammy snub, referencing the 2017 ceremony at which the hip-hop collective delivered a powerful performance.

“I’m sick of y’all f—ing Grammy n—as, man,” said Q-Tip. “You got us to get out there to perform last year and s— and y’all don’t give us no f—ing nominations? What happened?”

In a series of five videos, Q-Tip expressed his dissatisfaction with the awards show and blasted the trustees for their failure to nominate A Tribe Called Quest in any Grammy categories. In November 2016, the collective released its first album in 18 years, “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service,” featuring guest appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Andre 3000, Jack White, Anderson .Paak, Elton John, and more. The album release followed the death of founding group member Phife Dawg in March 2016.

“Y’all think it’s some sort of caveat because this is the first time that no white man wasn’t nominated in no major categories and s—? We were the most black cultured group out. That’s all we stood on. That’s what we represented,” Q-Tip said in the first video. “This f—ing album that we just put out, this last Tribe album, it stands with everybody else’s s— that’s up there. I don’t give a f—. Respect to everybody who is nominated and all that, but whatever, I’m speaking for mine.”

Q-Tip also shared his sentiments on Twitter with a straight to the point “F— da grammys!!!” tweet linking to his Instagram rant.

A Tribe Called Quest received four total Grammy nominations over the years, but never won. After Phife Dawg died, the group assembled “We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service” from verses Phife had recorded prior to his death and vowed to not record another ATCQ album without him.