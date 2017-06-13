PWR BTTM’s Music Returns to Streaming Services

One month after PWR BTTM lost its record and management deals and cancelled a tour in the wake of sexual assault allegations against bandmember Ben Hopkins, the group’s album “Ugly Cherries” returned to streaming services on Tuesday morning. That LP, originally released by Father/Daughter Records, and the May 2017 release ‘Pageant’ were pulled from stores and streaming services in May by the distributor, Polyvinyl, after the anonymous allegations were made public. The band has contested the allegations.

Attorney Jeffrey Koenig of Serling Rooks Hunter McKoy & Worob has been working with the band and Barbaris to reclaim the rights to “Pageant,” which is effectively unavailable in legal form since the days immediately following its release, although the full album has been uploaded to YouTube multiple times. According to a release from PWR BTTM, Polyvinyl has not presented

“any viable plan” to the band to make the music on “Pageant” available.