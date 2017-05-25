Pulse Music Group, Mass Appeal Partner for Urban Culture-Themed Original Content

Music publishing, management and services company PULSE Music Group has announced a joint venture with Mass Appeal, the New York-based media and content company specializing in urban culture.

The Los Angeles-based PULSE, which represents such songwriters and artists as D.R.A.M., Starrah, El-P of Run The Jewels, Christian “Bloodshy” Karlsson, BØRNS, and Gallant, among others, was founded in 2010 and also houses Rick Rubin’s first publishing company American Songs, Beth and Luke Laird’s Creative Nation in Nashville, and Magnus Media, the Miami-based entertainment company launched by Latin star Marc Anthony.

Mass Appeal was launched in 1996 as a New York area fanzine, growing to include production and development of TV, film and commercial projects. CNN, TBS, Showtime, Comedy Central, Sprite, HBO, Under Armour, and Red Bull have worked with Mass Appeal on urban culture-themed programming and campaigns. In 2014, the company partnered with rapper Nas on Mass Appeal Records, whose roster includes Run The Jewels, J Dilla, Dave East, Mannie Fresh, and DJ Shadow.

The joint venture seeks “to identify young and up-and-coming songwriters, producers and artist talent and use the unique leverage of Mass Appeal’s influence and relationships to secure key signings and promote the catalog,” the companies stated. “The companies will also work in tandem to create original music content for Mass Appeal’s film/television projects, as well as brand partners. PULSE will provide exclusive worldwide music publishing administration for the partnership through Pulse Publishing Administration and Hitcher Music respectively.