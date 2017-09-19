The Prodigy, of ‘Firestarter’ Fame, Sign With BMG

British group The Prodigy, whose 1996 single “Firestarter” put them on the map, have signed with BMG, home to Blink-182, Nickelback, and Fergie, among others. The band is set to release its first album in three years in early 2018 under the Take Me To The Hospital label.

BMG currently publishes frontman Liam Howlett’s song repertoire. The company is the fourth biggest publisher in the world.

“The Prodigy are one of those bands who define an entire sound and can justifiably claim to be among the architects of contemporary music,” said BMG UK EVP Music Korda Marshall. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to release what will undoubtedly be one of the most important records of 2018.”

Prodigy is managed by Nick Halkes and John Fairs.

Said Howlett of BMG: “Great guys who totally understand our band… Now let’s make some noise!”

“Four years ago we signed a deal to represent Liam’s publishing and the relationship is a successful and enjoyable one,” said BMG President Repertoire & Marketing Alexi Cory-Smith. “Liam is a genius, he and the band have a lot of fans in this building and we love working with him. It is fantastic now to be able to work with The Prodigy on records too.”

The Prodigy’s last album, “The Day Is My Enemy,” reached No. 1 in the UK, the band’s sixth album to do so.