Nine months after superstar Prince’s untimely death, his ongoing legacy has been secured. Universal Music announced Tuesday that its merchandise and brand management company Bravado has signed a merchandising agreement with Prince’s estate. Bravado will serve as the exclusive worldwide branding and licensing partner.

“Prince’s legendary performances, his unmistakable style and music, his incomparable artistry — all continue to make a lasting impression on art, music, culture, design and fashion and will continue for generations to come. I’m thrilled the estate has chosen Bravado to represent Prince,” said Mat Vlasic, CEO of Bravado.

The partnership will bring Bravado and the estate together to manage the Prince brand’s retail and licensing endeavors. Bravado says it will work hard to curate global programs that honor Prince’s career, and bring new ways to connect him to his fans.

The Prince Rogers Nelson Estate’s court-appointed special administrator hired entertainment experts Charles Koppelman and L. Londell McMillan to secure business agreements on the estate’s behalf.

“We are very happy Bravado will be the worldwide exclusive merchandise company for Prince, whose fans around the world will soon have new exciting opportunities to connect with their favorite artist. We have full confidence that Mat and his team at Bravado will help support Prince’s legacy and artistic expression for generations of fans to come,” the pair commented.

Prince died in April 2016 of a fentanyl overdose. His career spanned four decades and saw numerous awards and accolades awarded to the “Purple Rain” star. With an Oscar, Golden Globe and numerous Grammy wins, Prince cemented himself as an innovative and stylish triple-threat. His hits “When Doves Cry,” “Lets Go Crazy,” “Kiss,” “Raspberry Beret,” “You Got the Look,” “Little Red Corvette” and “Cream,” continue to play on the airwaves.