As the June 9 release date for the long-promised deluxe reissue of Prince’s “Purple Rain” album approaches, the tracklist for the bonus discs has leaked, thanks to an enterprising soul calling themselves “The Violet Reality” who was tipped off that the songs had been registered and tracked down the ISRC codes.

A rep for Warner Bros., which is releasing the album, had not responded to Variety’s request for comment or confirmation. However, a source close to the situation confirmed the tracklist’s general accuracy.

The first disc is presumably the original album, while the second contains edits, extended versions and B-sides from the five singles released from the album; the extended versions have long been out of circulation. The third disc — the really interesting one — contains all previously unreleased material from the era. Many of those songs have long been available on bootlegs or were given to other artists by Prince (or, in the case of “We Can F—,” re-recorded by Prince years later), but many have not. (For greater detail see the notes below the tracklists below; for a deep dive see the fansite Prince Vault.)

The set is also scheduled to include two concert films, one of which is presumably the “Prince and the Revolution Live!” video filmed in Syracuse, New York in March of 1985 — one of the last dates of the 100-date “Purple Rain” tour.

Disc 2: Edits & extended mixes

When Doves Cry (7” single edit) 17 Days (single edit) Let’s Go Crazy (single edit) Erotic City (single edit) Purple Rain (single edit) God (single edit) God (Love Theme From Purple Rain) (instrumental) Another Lonely Christmas (single edit) I Would Die 4 U (single edit) Baby I’m a Star (single edit) Take Me With U (single edit) Erotic City (extended version) Another Lonely Christmas (extended version) I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

Disc 3: From the Vault

The Dance Electric (11:29) bandmate Andre Cymone) Love and Sex (5:00) Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version) (12:18) Velvet Kitty Cat (2:32) Katrina’s Paper Dolls (3:30) We Can F— (10:17) Electric Intercourse (studio version) (4:57) Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden (6:25) Possessed (7:56) Wonderful A— (6:24) Father’s Song (5:30)

“The Dance Electric” was recorded by former Prince bandmate Andre Cymone and was occasionally performed live by Prince.

“We Can F—” was released by Prince on the 1990 “Graffiti Bridge” soundtrack (and featured George Clinton; multiple different bootleg versions of the song have circulated on bootlegs.

“Electric Intercourse” is a ballad that was bumped from the original album in favor of “The Beautiful Ones,” which is similar in feel. Two different live versions have circulated on bootlegs.

“Our Destiny” was performed live at least once in 1984.

“Possessed,” supposedly inspired by a James Brown concert, was performed frequently on the 1984-85 “Purple Rain” tour.

“Wonderful A—,” a duet with Wendy and Lisa, has long circulated on bootlegs.

“Father’s Song” appears as incidental music in the “Purple Rain” film and constitutes the middle section of “Computer Blue” — it was co-written by Prince with his father, John Nelson.