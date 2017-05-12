Another Track Drops From Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Deluxe Edition: ‘Our Destiny’/’Roadhouse Garden’

The march continues to the June release of NPG Records/Warner Bros.’ deluxe editions of Prince and the Revolution’s blockbuster 1984 album “Purple Rain”: Today, the label dropped a second song from the album of previously unreleased material that will accompany the package: “Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden,” a medley of two songs recorded live at First Avenue, the Minneapolis nightclub immortalized in the film, at show held on June 7, 1984, Prince’s 26th birthday. Not surprising, the songs — which were recorded several months after “Purple Rain” was completed — point more toward “Purple Rain”‘s successor, “Around the World in a Day,” a psychedelic and experimental album that has come to symbolize an artist following a career-making success with a creative left turn that confuses fans.

“Our Destiny,” sung by keyboardist Lisa Coleman, is a string-driven romp that sounds like a song from a musical, with a playful, flowery melody and a whimsical middle section. At the three-minute mark, the familiar electronic drumbeat from Prince’s early ’80s material kicks in and the group shifts into “Roadhouse Garden,” sung by Prince with an almost gospel flavor. Throughout, the song is embellished with the vaulting synthesizers and castanets that characterize Prince’s “Around the World in a Day” era.

The Revolution is performing the medley on their current tour.

Late last month NPG/Warner dropped the first song from the collection, the 1983 ballad “Electric Intercourse,” which was replaced on the album by the similar and superior “The Beautiful Ones.”

The songs are available on streaming services and with a pre-order of the album.