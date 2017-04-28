Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Deluxe Edition: Full Tracklist, Details Announced

NPG and Warner Bros. Records have announced the final tracklist for the long-promised deluxe editions of Prince’s Grammy- and Oscar-winning and biggest-selling album, 1984’s “Purple Rain.” The set will be available in Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition formats on June 23, two weeks later than originally scheduled, and almost 33 years to the day after the original album’s release. The editions feature multiple previously unreleased songs from the era and the expanded edition includes the long-unavailable concert film “Prince and the Revolution Live!,” which was recorded in Syracuse, N.Y. in March 1985, near the end of the “Purple Rain” tour.

One previously unreleased song — the sultry “Electric Intercourse,” which was replaced on the original album by (and is stylistically similar to) “The Beautiful Ones” — is available today (April 28) as an “instant-grat download” as part of the pre-order. The song was previously available in live versions on bootlegs, but this studio version is new to even the most completist fans.

The two-CD Purple Rain Deluxe set includes the 2015 “Paisley Park Remaster” of the original tapes from the soundtrack, which was overseen by Prince. The second disc, “From The Vault: Unreleased,” includes 11 previously unreleased songs from 1983-84, including “Electric Intercourse,” “Possessed,” “Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden,” the instrumental “Father’s Song,” “We Can F–k” (a 10-minute version different from the one released on 1990’s “Graffiti Bridge”) and “Katrina’s Paper Dolls.” (For more details on the songs, see Variety’s story about the tracklist’s leak.)

The expanded edition includes a third disc of singles and B-sides from the era as well as the concert film.

The complete tracklist for the sets is below:

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

1. Let’s Go Crazy

2. Take Me With U

3. The Beautiful Ones

4. Computer Blue

5. Darling Nikki

6. When Doves Cry

7. I Would Die 4 U

8. Baby I’m A Star

9. Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

1. The Dance Electric

2. Love And Sex

3. Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)

4. Electric Intercourse (studio)

5. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

6. Possessed (1983 version)

7. Wonderful Ass

8. Velvet Kitty Cat

9. Katrina’s Paper Dolls

10. We Can F–k

11. Father’s Song

PURPLE RAIN DELUXE – EXPANDED EDITION

Includes Disc One and Disc Two as Listed Above

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

1. When Doves Cry (edit)

2. 17 Days

3. Let’s Go Crazy (edit)

4. Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)

5. Erotic City

6. Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)

7. Purple Rain (edit)

8. God

9. God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

10. Another Lonely Christmas

11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)

12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)

13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

14. Baby I’m A Star (edit)

15. Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

1. Let’s Go Crazy

2. Delirious

3. 1999

4. Little Red Corvette

5. Take Me With U

6. Do Me, Baby

7. Irresistible Bitch

8. Possessed

9. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

10. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

11. International Lover

12. God

13. Computer Blue

14. Darling Nikki

15. The Beautiful Ones

16. When Doves Cry

17. I Would Die 4 U

18. Baby I’m A Star

19. Purple Rain