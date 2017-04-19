As expected, the producer behind “Deliverance,” the Prince EP announced Tuesday, has been hit with a lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by Minnesota news outlet KTSP, the lawsuit claims longtime Prince engineer George Ian Boxill possesses five unpublished Prince tracks recorded in 2006, including “Deliverance,” and that he is “now trying to exploit one or more songs for his personal gain at the expense of the Prince estate.” A rep for Prince’s estate confirmed the lawsuit to Variety and said a statement is forthcoming.

The suit, which was initially filed in a district court Friday but re-filed in federal court on Tuesday, claims the recordings are worth more than $75,000 and that Boxill had violated an agreement with Prince that stated all recordings he worked on with the artist would remain Prince’s “sole and exclusive” property and that Boxill would not use them “in any way whatsoever.” The suit also says that Boxill has refused to return the recordings.

Through a representative, Boxill declined Variety’s request for comment on Tuesday.

The “Deliverance” EP, which contains three previously unreleased songs dating from 2006-2008, is slated for release on an independent, apparently Christian label called the Rogue Music Alliance based in Vancouver, Washington. A substantial marketing plan is apparently in place, as the firm has hired a top PR firm and says it has deals in place with iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Walmart, Target and others.

Prince, who died of an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016, left his business affairs in considerable disorder. While advisers to his estate struck deals for publishing, merchandising and performing rights, a recorded-music pact they made with Universal Music Group appears to violate a contract with Warner Music Group, which was Prince’s label for the first 19 years of his career. Sources tell Variety that Universal is seeking to nullify that deal.

While Prince left hundreds if not thousands of unreleased recordings in his much-vaunted “Vault” — which is a central part of the recorded-music deals — just one song has emerged thus far: the 1982 song “Moonbeam Levels.” A full album of previously unreleased material is scheduled for release as part of the “Purple Rain” deluxe reissue on June 9.

Variety will have more on this situation as it develops.