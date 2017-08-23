Showtime Acquires Prince Concert Film ‘Sign O’ The Times’

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Prince Dead
Ilpo Musto/REX/Shutterstock

The Prince 1987 concert film “Sign O’ The Times’ has been acquired by Showtime and will premiere on Sept. 16. The broadcast marks the first time in more than a decade that the rarely seen film, which was directed by Prince, will air on American television. It was never issued on DVD.

Related

Prince dead

Pantone Announces Official Prince Color: Purple ‘Love Symbol #2’

“Sign O’ The Times” was originally conceived as a companion to the 1987 Prince double album of the same name. Among the songs to break out of that release were “U Got the Look” (with Sheena Easton), “If I Was Your Girlfriend” and “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” in addition to the title song and a rendition of the Prince classic, “Little Red Corvette.”

Footage for the 84-minute concert doc was shot primarily at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios. Additional filming took place on tour in the Netherlands and Belgium.

“Sign O’ The Times” was produced by Robert Cavallo, Joseph Ruffalo and Steven Fargnoli.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad