Primary Wave Names Steven Greener Head of Music Talent Management

Steven Greener will oversee the music talent management division at Primary Wave Music, the management company and independent publisher that’s home to Cee Lo Green, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge, Brandy, Cypress Hill, Eric Benét, Yanni, among others. Greener will also continue to manage his personal clients at Primary Wave, where he is a partner.

Greener began his career working alongside Benny Medina and Jeff Pollack managing Will Smith. He then transitioned into film, producing “Above the Rim” for New Line Cinema, and later with Elephant Walk Entertainment, “New Jack City.” In 1997, he launched Union Entertainment and developed “The Bernie Mac Show” — the company was acquired by 3 Arts Entertainment in 2002.

Additional projects with which Greener has been involved include: the movie “Soul Men,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac,” Lifetime series “Roseanne’s Nuts” starring Roseanne Barr, the T.D Jakes film “Women Thou Art Loosed: On The Seventh Day” starring Blair Underwood. Greener also served as a consultant of Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films, here he oversaw acquisitions of urban content including Kevin Hart’s “Let Me Explain.”

“Steven has been a tremendous asset and confidant these last four years” said Larry Mestel, CEO of Primary Wave Music, in announcing the promotion. “His tremendous relationship base makes him a perfect choice to lead our music talent business. No one is more commited to our success in the talent business than Steven.”

Primary Wave Music Publishing was founded in 2006. It owns the copyrights to over 15,000 songs from the catalogs of such artists such as Smokey Robinson, Kurt Cobain, Steven Tyler, John Lennon, Def Leppard, and Hall & Oates, among many others. It has offices in New York and Los Angeles.

