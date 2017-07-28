PrettyMuch, Simon Cowell’s Latest Boy Band Discovery, Poised to Pop

Pretty Much
Simon Cowell’s newest discovery, the group PrettyMuch, is set to make its world television debut on the Aug. 13 Teen Choice Awards.

Syco Music and Columbia Records are betting big on the boy band ,which features members Austin Porter (19, Charlotte, North Carolina) Brandon Arreaga (17, Corinth, Texas), Edwin Honoret (18, Bronx, New York), Nick Mara (19, Manalapan, New Jersey), and Zion Kuwonu (18, Ottawa, Canada), and the gamble seems to be paying off — the group’s undeniable lead single, “Would You Mind,” written by hitmaker Savan Kotecha (One Direction, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd) and released July 21, has already reached the top 10 on Spotify’s Viral 50 both in the U.S. and on the global chart, and Apple Music has selected the group as “Artist of the Week,” with each photographic member getting his own feature on the website.

Like One Direction before them, the members of PrettyMuch were pursuing solo careers until Cowell, recognizing their individual strengths, melded them into a group. Since 2016, the boys have been living together in Los Angeles while recording their debut album and perfecting their dance moves.

At the Teen Choice Awards, the group — managed by former Syco Music President Sonny Takhar — will join Syco labelmates Louis Tomlinson and “America’s Got Talent” winner Grace VanderWaal. Tomlinson will perform his new single, “Back to You” featuring Bebe Rexha, and Vanderwaal is nominated “Next Big Thing.”

The Teen Choice 2017 Awards airs live from the  University of Southern California’s Galen Center on Fox.

