Police Arrest 23 Year-Old Man In Connection with Manchester Bombing

A man has been arrested in connection to Thursday’s attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

The 23 year-old man was arrested in South Manchester, according to the Greater Manchester Police.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that “many” children were among the dead – over 59 people were also injured in the Manchester Arena bombing. Grande, who had just finished a concert where the blast occurred, tweeted that she was “broken” following the horrific incident.

Authorities believe they know the identity of the man who carried out the suicide blast.

Story developing…