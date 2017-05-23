Police Arrest 23 Year-Old Man In Connection with Manchester Bombing

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Investigadores forenses de la policía caminan
AP

A man has been arrested in connection to Thursday’s attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

The 23 year-old man was arrested in South Manchester, according to the Greater Manchester Police.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that “many” children were among the dead – over 59 people were also injured in the Manchester Arena bombing. Grande, who had just finished a concert where the blast occurred, tweeted that she was “broken” following the horrific incident.

Authorities believe they know the identity of the man who carried out the suicide blast.

Story developing…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad