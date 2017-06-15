PJ Bloom Named Warner Bros. SVP of Film & TV Music and Soundtracks

Warner Bros. Records has named music supervisor, recording and publishing executive PJ Bloom to Senior Vice President, Film & Television Music and Soundtracks. Bloom will oversee the placement of the label’s roster in television, movies and evolving areas of visual media, as well as spearhead the acquisition of soundtrack properties on behalf of the label. He will be based in the company’s Burbank headquarters, reporting to Peter Gray, Warner Bros. Records EVP/GM.

Cameron Strang, Warner Bros. Records Chairman & CEO commented, “PJ is one of the preeminent executives in film and television music today. He will immediately elevate WBR’s profile in the areas of film, television and soundtracks, which have proven to be a powerful force in breaking new artists and expanding awareness for our artists and their music.”

“I’m thrilled to start this new chapter in my professional life and am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the evolution of WBR,” said Bloom. “Cameron Strang and Peter Gray’s decision to bring a career music supervisor into this role signifies the label’s commitment to fundamental change within the field and acknowledges the importance of synchronization to WBR’s success. I am truly honored to work with the entire label team on one of the best rosters in the business. Under Cameron’s leadership, we will expand further and dive deeper into the world to which I’ve dedicated my career.”

One of the top music supervisors in the industry, PJ Bloom has created soundtracks for more than 1,000 episodes of television and 50 films, as well as video games, advertisements and amusement park thrill rides. He has worked with executives and creatives ranging from Steven Spielberg, Ryan Murphy and Michael Mann to Jerry Bruckheimer and Ridley Scott. As the music supervisor for the “Glee” franchise, his work holds the record for most charted songs by a single act in Billboard Hot 100 chart history.

He is a two-time Guild of Music Supervisors Award winner, two-time ASCAP Pop Award winner, four-time BMI Award winner and has been named to Billboard Magazine’s annual Power 100 list. Bloom is also a partner in Neophonic Music & Media, whose credits include such productions as “American Horror Story,” “Game of Thrones,” “Vinyl,” “Westworld” and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.”