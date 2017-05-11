Pitbull Signs with William Morris Endeavor

Armando Christian Perez, better known as Latin music star Pitbull, has partnered with William Morris Endeavor for worldwide representation in all areas. The was previously with Creative Artists Agency, where he was represented for a time by Cara Lewis, who left the company in November, 2015 to launch her own CL Group.

The Miami, FL, native, has scored chart-topping hits in 15 countries, including the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hits, “Give Me Everything” and “Timber.” His sales totals include 70 million singles, six million albums and more than 10 billion YouTube/Vevo views. His tenth album, “Climate Change,” was released in March, and just this past Sunday, he appeared on the MTV Movie and TV Awards performing “Hey Ma,” with Colombian star J Balvin and Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, from “The Fate of the Furious: The Album” soundtrack on Artist Publishing Group, Atlantic Records and Universal Music Group.

Pitbull has worked his way from “Mr. 305” to “Mr. Worldwide,” selling out concerts in North and South America, Europe and the Far East. His co-headlining tour with Enrique Iglesias kicks off in June, while he returns for his Las Vegas residency at the Axis at Planet Hollywood in July.

Pitbull has been known for his entrepreneurial ambitions, with His Honey I’m Home production company co-producing “Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution” TV show for Fox with Endemol Shine North America. He also oversees programming for “Pitbull’s Globalization,” his 24/7 channel on SiriusXM that features dance, Latin, R&B and pop music from all over the world.

Pitbull is looking to WME to help expand his businesses across music, film and television along with his motivational speaking platform, to a global audience.