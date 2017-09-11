New Songs by Pink, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani to Feature on ‘Served Like a Girl’ Soundtrack

New music from Pink, Gwen Stefani, Christian Aguilera, Pat Benatar, and Natasha Bedingfield will appear on the soundtrack to the film “Served Like A Girl.” A documentary by Lysa Heslov, “Served Like A Girl” chronicles the complexity of female veterans’ lives and identities through an atypical forum, the Ms. Veteran America competition.

The soundtrack is being released through We Are Hear, the “artist empowerment” label founded by songwriter and producer Linda Perry (who wrote “Dancing Through the Wreckage,” sung by Benatar, with Neil Giraldo) and producer and manager Kerry Brown. All proceeds from sales of the soundtrack will benefit Final Salute, a female veteran-focused charity.

Other artists with music on the album include Little Mix, Lykke Li, Dorothy, Beth Lowen, and Willa Amai.

The track list for the soundtrack can be found below.

Pat Benatar – “Dancing Through The Wreckage”

P!nk – “Halfway Gone”

Christina Aguilera – “America”

Gwen Stefani – “Medicine Man”

Natasha Bedingfield – “Hey Boy”

Chely Wright – “Shine A Light”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Dorothy – “Naked Eye”

Beth Lowen – “Joyride”

Lykke Li – “End of the Night”

Maya Heslov – “Fighter”

Willa Amai – “Scars”

Little Mix – “Salute”