Pink to Receive 2017 MTV Video Vanguard Award

Pink will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. She will also perform live at the ceremony.

Previous winners of the award include Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Guns N’ Roses, Beastie Boys, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West, and Rihanna.

With a career that has spanned 17 years, Pink has had four no. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 15 of her songs have made the top 10. She has also won three Grammy awards, for best pop collaboration with vocals for “Lady Marmalade,” best female rock vocal performance for “Trouble,” and another best pop collaboration with vocals for a cover of “Imagine” with Herbie Hancock.

Pink is well known for her live shows, which often include acrobatics. Her latest single, “What About Us,” has hit the top 10 on iTunes. The singer has also received six MTV Video Music Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards, and was voted Billboard’s Woman of the Year in 2013.

Pink crossed genres with her collaboration with Kenny Chesney on his song “Setting the World on Fire,” which earned her an 18th Grammy nomination in 2017 and reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and Hot Country Songs chart.

Pink is also active in philanthropy, supporting charities including the Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign, and No Kid Hungry. She is also an ambassador for Unicef.

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place Aug. 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.