Pink Drops New Single ‘What About Us,’ Album Due in October (Listen)

On Thursday morning Pink dropped a new song called “What About Us,” the first official single from her forthcoming seventh album, “Beautiful Trauma.” The song is an aching ballad with a soaring chorus that shows off the singer’s powerful range, was written by Pink with Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol and Steve Mac, and produced by Mac.

The album, due on Oct. 13, is her first in more than five years. Along with McDaid and Mac, collaborators include some of today’s biggest hitmakers: Max Martin, Shellback, Jack Antonoff, Julia Michaels and Greg Kurstin, among others (full track list below).

While the singer has released a handful of singles and collaborations (including an appearance on Kenny Chesney’s “Setting The World on Fire,” which was nominated for a 2017 Best Country Duo/Group Grammy), she’s largely kept a low profile since she came off cycle for 2012’s double-platinum “The Truth About Love.” She and husband Carey Hart welcome their second child, son Jameson Moon, in December of last year. She began touring music festivals this summer, with dates in Germany, the U.K., Chicago and San Diego still to come (click here for a full list of dates).

“Beautiful Trauma” Track List:

01 Beautiful Trauma

02 Revenge

03 Whatever You Want

04 What About Us

05 But We Lost It

06 Barbies

07 Where We Go

08 For Now

09 Secrets

10 Better Life

11 I Am Here

12 Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

13 You Get My Love

Listen to “What About Us” below: