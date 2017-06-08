Phil Collins Postpones London Performances Due to Head Injury

Phil Collins has postponed two concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall scheduled for June 8 and 9 after suffering a head injury.

The hitmaker, who has weathered health problems in recent years, “slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair,” a statement on the Collins’ Facebook page reads. “Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk,” the post continues.

Collins was rushed to the hospital the night before the scheduled concert where he had stitches for a “severe gash on his head close to his eye.” He remains under observation but is said to be “recovering well.”

The two-night bow — part of a five-date run and his first shows in 10 years — will be rescheduled for November 26 and 27. All tickets bought for the original performances will be honored.

Collins’ “Not Dead Yet” tour follows his autobiography of the same name, released in fall 2016. Additional performances are scheduled for Cologne, Germany, and Paris. Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall shows sold out in 15 seconds. Collins is also due to perform in Hyde Park on June 30 — his biggest ever solo show following a 45-plus-year career that began with him joining Genesis in 1970.

In announcing the cancellation, Collins sent “sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.”