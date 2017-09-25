Pharrell, Eddie Vedder, Others Take Knee Onstage as Musicians Join Anthem Protests

A number of musicians took a knee onstage over the weekend in solidarity with NFL players who staged similar protests during the National Anthem.

Pharrell Williams, Eddie Vedder, Roger Waters, and Dave Matthews kneeled during their respective concerts following attacks condemning the NFL from President Donald Trump. In an Alabama rally last week, Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say, ‘Get that son of a b— off the field right now’?”

Vedder took a knee while headlining a solo concert at Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Fest on Sunday. Earlier that day, Pearl Jam’s Twitter account posted a message in solidarity with the movement. “We support [Michael Bennett], [Colin Kaepernick], and everyone’s constitutional right to stand up, sit down or #takeaknee for equality,” the post read.

John Legend also kneeled during his concert Sunday night, while Prophets of Rage donned Kaepernick jerseys to show support. During his concert in Hartford, Connecticut, Waters and his band took a knee for a minute.

Matthews and Williams also took a knee in their individual sets during “A Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity” benefit concert. On Saturday, Stevie Wonder joined in on protests at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park.

During Sunday night’s football, NFL players took a knee, locked arms, or stayed in the locker room while “The Star-Spangled Banner” was performed. These events have been inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s demonstrations during the 2016-17 football season. The San Francisco 49ers player responded to police brutality and racial inequality before the 2016 election by taking a knee during the National Anthem as a sign of protest.

