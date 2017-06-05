Pete Tong’s ‘Ibiza Classics’ Headed to Hollywood Bowl

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Pete Tong
Derrick Santini

Pete Tong is bringing his union of orchestral music and iconic dance tracks to the stage in Los Angeles.

The influential British DJ will present a night of “Ibiza Classics” at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 9. He’ll be joined by the Heritage Orchestra and conductor Jules Buckley, along with special guest performers.

Related

Hard Events’ Gary Richards Talks Hard Summer’s Lineup, Keeping EDM Fests Safe — and His Future With Live Nation

In England, the Tong-curated program sold out arena shows throughout the country while an official album released to commemorate the event reach No. 1 on the U.K. charts.

The Ibiza Classics series began a couple of years back with BBC late night event Ibiza Prom, where Tong first collaborated  with the Heritage Orchestra and its artistic director Chris Wheeler. The resulting show, which melded two seemingly disparate genres “resonated with people in a magical way,” says Tong, who also co-founded William Morris Endeavor’s electronic-music division, in announcing the first U.S. show.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad