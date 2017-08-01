Patti LaBelle to Be Honored at 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Patti LaBelle
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Patti LaBelle will be named the BMI Icon at the 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, recognizing her “unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers.”

The event, scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Woodruff Arts Center’s Symphony Hall in Atlanta, honors BMI songwriters, producers, publishers, and administrators of the past year’s most-performed R&B/hip-hop songs. BMI’s R&B/hip-hop songwriter, producer, and publisher of the year are also named during the ceremony.

Previous recipients of the BMI Icon Award include Nile Rodgers, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, James Brown, Al Green, and Snoop Dogg.

Labelle hits “If Only You Knew” (1984), “New Attitude” (1984), and “On My Own” (1986), a duet with Michael McDonald, are among BMI’s repertoire of more than 12 million musical works.

