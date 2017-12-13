Musicians React to Pat DiNizio’s Death

News of the Dec. 12 death of The Smithereens founder and singer Pat DiNizio came as a shock to fans and the music community, particularly as the band had announced they were about to head out on a tour in January. The trek included a date at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ with Scandal.
The Smithereens formed in Carteret, New Jersey in 1980 and were regarded as an influential group in the Garden State, scoring two alternative radio hits with “Only a Memory” in 1988 and “A Girl Like You” in 1989.
Smithereens drummer Dennis Diken honored his friend with a touching post on his Facebook page, remembering how the songwriter had the “magic touch” with “hook-laden three minute pop songs.”
Shortly after the band posted the sad news, musicians and radio personalities expressed their grief on social media.