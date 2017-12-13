Musicians React to Pat DiNizio’s Death

News of the Dec. 12 death of The Smithereens founder and singer Pat DiNizio came as a shock to fans and the music community, particularly as the band had announced they were about to head out on a tour in January. The trek included a date at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ with Scandal.

The Smithereens formed in Carteret, New Jersey in 1980 and were regarded as an influential group in the Garden State, scoring two alternative radio hits with “Only a Memory” in 1988 and “A Girl Like You” in 1989.

Smithereens drummer Dennis Diken honored his friend with a touching post on his Facebook page, remembering how the songwriter had the “magic touch” with “hook-laden three minute pop songs.”

Shortly after the band posted the sad news, musicians and radio personalities expressed their grief on social media.

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of my lifelong pal, @PatDinizio of @TheSmithereens. Rest in peace, dear friend. pic.twitter.com/SqL5zYLuiR — Richard Barone (@RichardBarone) December 13, 2017

Oh no Pat DiNizio has passed away. Loved him. We did an amazing song together yrs ago. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 13, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of Pat DiNizio. Always enjoyed speaking with him and hearing him play. R.I.P. Pat. #smithereens https://t.co/MSnO6sSzyM — Mike Mills (@m_millsey) December 13, 2017

🙁 RIP Pat DiNizio. "Especially For You" is a gem of a record. https://t.co/f1a335D3Iu — Kat Corbett (@KatCorbett) December 13, 2017

Really sorry to hear about the passing of Pat DiNizio of the Smithereens, a man who learned from the greats & could craft an effortless, classic pop song…had the pleasure of meeting him a few times, he was complimentary & down to earth. Rest easy thanks for the music & memories — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) December 13, 2017

I️ just heard about Pat Dinizio and I’m speechless — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) December 13, 2017