Pat DiNizio, founder and lead singer of New Jersey rock band The Smithereens has died at the age of 62, the band announced tonight (Dec. 12) on Facebook. The cause of death is as yet unknown.

The Smithereens formed in Carteret, New Jersey in 1980 and were regarded as an influential group in the Garden State, scoring two alternative radio hits with “Only a Memory” in 1988 and “A Girl Like You” in 1989.

More to come…