Paris Jackson Decries ‘Nazi White Supremacist Jerks’ in VMAs Speech: ‘We Must Resist’

Paris Jackson used her time onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday to denounce white supremacists and Nazis.

The 19-year-old was onstage to present the award for best pop video near the top of the awards show, but got political when addressing those “Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville.”

“Leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville, and all over the country, that as a nation — with ‘liberty’ as our slogan — we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination,” she urged the crowd. “We must resist.”

The violence, hatred, and discrimination Jackson was referencing to is, of course, the Unite the Right rally and subsequent anti-racism protests that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month. President Donald Trump infamously condemned “both sides” for their participation in the violence triggered by the proposed removal of Gen. Robert E. Lee statues in the state, sparking outrage from the left, including a vocal majority of Hollywood.

Activist Heather Heyer was killed during the protests when a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of pedestrians. Her mother is scheduled to present at this year’s VMAs in Heyer’s honor.

The moon-person for best pop video eventually went to Fifth Harmony for their song, “Down,” featuring Gucci Mane.

A video of Jackson’s speech can be viewed below.