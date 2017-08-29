Paris Jackson Writes Birthday Tribute to Michael Jackson: ‘Thank You for the Magic’

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop singer Michael Jackson, paid tribute to her father on what would have been his 59th birthday.

The 19-year-old model posted a photo of herself as a young child kissing her father, who was wearing one of his famous sequin gloves.

“Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” she wrote in the caption. “I will never feel love again the way I did with you. you are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.”

She later posted another picture of herself at the MTV Video Music Awards with the ghost of her father kissing her on the forehead.

Jackson was only 11 years old when her father passed away in 2009 at age 50.