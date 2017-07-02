Paramore’s Hayley Williams, New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Separate

After 16 months of marriage, Paramore singer Hayley Williams and New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert are separating. The couple made the announcement on July 1 posting a statement on social media that read, in part:

“We want to publicly state — plainly, and only this time — that we are splitting up. We also feel it’s important to state that we are going to be OK and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other’s eyes.”

The two had been together for 10 years, the statement noted, “We’ve grown up together and we’ve been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges.” The couple also notes the difficulty in a public announcement, and the risk that it “ends up looking… like some publicity crap.”

The two were married on Feb. 20, 2016 at the Franklin Theater in Nashville.

Read the statement in its entirety below.