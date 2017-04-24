Paradigm Talent Agency, which made its entrance into the European market by acquiring a 50% stake in London-based CODA Music Agency in January 2014, has partnered with X-ray Touring and Ron Burkle’s Yucaipa on its latest venture, the companies announced today.

X-ray Touring adds such artists as Coldplay, Chance the Rapper, Robbie Williams, Gorillaz, Green Day, Linkin Park, and Blur to the bolstered global music agency consortium’s roster, which also includes Sia, The xx, Prodigy, Take That, Disclosure, Mark Ronson, Imagine Dragons and emerging artist Rag‘n’Bone Man.

Said Paradigm Talent Agency Chairman/CEO Sam Gores, who expanded the company’s music holdings by acquiring Monterey Peninsula Artists on the West Coast and Nashville along with Marty Diamond’s New York-based Little Big Man back in 2005, “X-ray has a fantastic worldwide roster. We’ve wanted this partnership with Steve Strange, Ian Huffam, Scott Thomas, Martin Horne, and Jeff Craft to offer more creative and business opportunities to X-ray’s artists.”

Those X-ray directors issued the following statement: “We’re delighted to find in Paradigm partners that share our ethos of complete commitment to the artist, providing them with every possible advantage in all aspects of their career. We look forward with great enthusiasm to collaborating with Paradigm and Yucaipa on this next stage of X-ray’s global development.”

Coda Agency recently an affiliation with Yucaipa’s U.K. talent agency Independent Talent Group (ITG), which represents film and theater performers such as Daniel Craig, Colin Firth, Steve Coogan, Felicity Jones, Claire Foy, Matthew Vaughn, Danny Boyle, Matthew Bourne, Julian Fellowes, and Peter Morgan.

Burkle said he was “thrilled” to be in business with Paradigm in the U.K. “The synergies with X-ray, ITG and CIA creates Europe’s most comprehensive agency offering as well as a fund to invest in live entertainment assets in the U.K. and Europe. Founded in ’86, Yucaipa has completed mergers and acquisitions valued at more than $30 billion according to the company.

X-ray was formed in 2005 and has established a reputation as one of Europe’s pre-eminent live music agencies, representing more than 400 artists.

Paradigm’s reach includes television, motion pictures, theater, digital, book publishing, content finance, and brand partnerships, including live music.