Paradigm Names Chris Burke Head of Corporate and Special Events, Music

Paradigm has named Chris Burke head of corporate and special events for its music division, which is based in Beverly Hills.

Burke joins the company after a long stint in a similar role at WME-IMG, where he worked in multiple genres of music with artists including Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, John Legend, Kenny Loggins, Bob Newhart, and Sheryl Crow.

“I look forward to this new chapter with Sam Gores and the Paradigm team, whose global stature and dynamic talent roster create a wonderful opportunity for me,” Burke said in a statement.

Paradigm CEO Sam Gores said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Chris Burke to Paradigm. He has great relationships across the industry and we’re lucky to have him. Burke’s invaluable level of experience and dedication to the artists make him a perfect fit for our team.”