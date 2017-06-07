Pandora Predicts 2017’s Songs of the Summer

In the increasingly high-stakes game of attracting the ears of the listening public during the summer season, Pandora is the latest to weigh in with its picks.

Like Spotify, which announced their choices last week, Pandora has plucked several of the same contenders – Selena Gomez, Imagine Dragons, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic and Future, to name a few crossovers, though two featured different songs by the same artists.

Pandora made its selections on a combination of Next Big Sound data (track station adds, spins, chart placement) and human curation. For the service’s “Songs of Summer Mixtape,” go here.

Pandora also explained how its Music Genome can identify the formula for a successful “Song of Summer,” based on data assembled over the past two decades, in its blog, “Sounds Like Summer: Essential Ingredients for a Summer Jam” — it’s well worth a look for those who are interested in such things, identifying key ingredients like “Lighthearted Lyrics” and “The Campfire Element” for us to geek out on.

If you’re looking for an artist of the summer, consider Migos rapper Quavo, who is listed on Pandora for collaborations with Post Malone, DJ Khaled and Major Lazer and on the Spotify list for Liam Payne’s “Strip That Down.”

Below is the complete Pandora list (with added Spotify comparisons)

*Logic (f/Alessia Cara & Khalid), “1-800-273-8255”

Charlie Puth, “Attention”

*Selena Gomez, “Bad Liar”

+Imagine Dragons, “Believer”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Post Malone (f/Quavo), “Congratulations”

*Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (w.Justin Bieber), “Despacito”

Fifth Harmony, “Down”

Midland, “Drinkin’ Problem”

Paramore, “Hard Times”

*DJ Khaled (f/Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne) , “I’m the One”

Major Lazer (f/Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo), “Know No Better”

Khalid, “Location”

++Kendrick Lamar (f/Rihanna), “LOYALTY”

Playboi Carti, “Magnolia”

*Miley Cyrus, “Malibu”

*Future, “Mask Off”

Drake, “Passionfruit”

Calvin Harris (f/Frank Ocean & Migos), “Slide”

*Lil Uzi Vert, “XO TOUR Llif3”

*Also on Spotify list

+Spotify chose “Thunder”

++Spotify chose “DNA”